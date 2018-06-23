Liam Fox: Theresa May is not bluffing over ‘no deal’ Brexit stance

Theresa May is not “bluffing” by saying she is prepared to walk away from the European Union without a deal, Liam Fox said.

The International Trade Secretary said the economic impact of a “no deal” Brexit on EU members would be “severe”.

His comments came as pro-EU marchers prepared to take to the streets to show support for a referendum on the terms of Brexit secured by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile research by the Centre for European Reform (CER) think tank indicated Brexit had already made the UK economy 2.1% weaker than it would have been if voters had decided to stay in the EU.

Dr Fox told the BBC: “The Prime Minister has always said that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed and that no deal would be better than a bad deal, and I think it’s essential as we enter the next phase of the negotiations that the EU understands that and believes it.”

He said the threat had “added credibility because if we were to leave, the economic impact on a number of European countries would be severe”.

“Countries like Ireland, countries like the Netherlands, countries like Belgium, would really feel the impact of that and that cannot be what the European Union 27 actually want to see,” he said, adding: “I think our negotiating partners would not be wise if they believed that the Prime Minister was bluffing.”

His comments in an interview to mark two years since the British people voted to leave the European Union were recorded before Airbus warned it could be forced to pull out of the UK if there was a “no deal” Brexit.