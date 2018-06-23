Game Of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington arrive at church for wedding

Game Of Thrones actress Rose Leslie has arrived at the church where she is marrying her former co-star Kit Harington. She was accompanied by her father as she arrived at Rayne Church in Kirkton of Rayne, Aberdeenshire, wearing a flowing ivory gown and veil. Stepping out of the car, she smiled broadly at the crowd gathered outside the venue and said “hello everyone”. Mr Harington, wearing a morning suit, arrived earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, arrives at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire for his wedding Credit: PA

Guests at the wedding include Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke. Earlier Ms Leslie’s father said he is “thrilled” for his daughter. The couple, both aged 31, who played on-screen lovers in the epic TV drama, are celebrating at Leslie’s 12th Century family castle in Scotland. Fans of Game Of Thrones have been gathering outside Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple. Speaking outside the castle Sebastian Leslie said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today.” The local councillor added: “It’s an absolutely lovely day for us.” And he said: “It’s a great day for Aberdeenshire. We are using local caterers, local lighting, local flowers.”

Students and film fans Yunyao Li, 23 Credit: PA