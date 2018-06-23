In pictures: Brexit protesters take to streets of London

Thousands of pro-EU marchers have begun a walk from Pall Mall to Parliament to demand a referendum on the terms of Brexit two years on from the vote.

Protesters want a say on whether to accept the Brexit terms the Government comes back with Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Organisers of the People’s Vote march expected tens of thousands of people to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome.

Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have both been accused of leading the country off a cliff edge Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Marchers will descend on Parliament Square, where speakers will include Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.

Protesters are upset at how the 2016 referendum campaign was fought Credit: John Stillwell/PA

March organisers say 100,000 attended the demo Credit: John Stillwell/PA

EU flags are waved by marchers Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Tens of thousands showed up to demand a vote on the final Brexit deal Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable addresses the crowd in Parliament Square Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas also opposes Brexit Credit: John Stillwell/PA

The rally was also attended by Pro-EU campaigner Gina Miller Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Actor and Labour supporter Tony Robinson addressed the rally Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Labour backbencher David Lammy was among the speakers Credit: John Stillwell/PA

Crowds on Whitehall in central London Credit: John Stillwell/PA

