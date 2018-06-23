- ITV Report
In pictures: Brexit protesters take to streets of London
Thousands of pro-EU marchers have begun a walk from Pall Mall to Parliament to demand a referendum on the terms of Brexit two years on from the vote.
Organisers of the People’s Vote march expected tens of thousands of people to show their support for a referendum on the final Brexit outcome.
Marchers will descend on Parliament Square, where speakers will include Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable, Tory former minister Anna Soubry, Labour’s David Lammy and Green co-leader Caroline Lucas.