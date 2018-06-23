Advertisement

In Pictures: Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington weds co-star Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie at Rayne Church, Kirkton of Rayne in Aberdeenshire, after their wedding (Jane Barlow/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who met on the set of smash hit TV show Game Of Thrones have got married.

Here are the best pictures from the star-studded wedding:

Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Getting married is usually one of the biggest days of someone’s life…

Harington ahead of the ceremony Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

So we can forgive Harington for looking a bit nervous as he arrived at church.

Groom Kit Harington in his wedding suit Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The couple, who played on-screen lovers, tied the knot at Rayne Church in Aberdeenshire before the reception at Wardhill Castle.

The main entrance to Wardhill Castle in Aberdeenshire Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Family members and celebrity pals were in attendance.

Sebastian Leslie, father of actress Rose Leslie Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Jason Mumford, of Mumford &amp; Sons, arriving at the main entrance Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Fellow GoT cast member Peter Dinklage Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
The bride&rsquo;s mother Candida Leslie Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Actresses Sophie Turner Credit: left) and Maisie Williams (Jane Barlow/PA
Actors Credit: left to right) Conleth Hill, John Bradley and Joe Dempsie (Jane Barlow/PA
Emilia Clarke arrives with Peter Dinklage Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Actor Jack Donnelly arrives for the ceremony Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Actor Liam Cunningham arrives Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Ben Crompton plays Eddison Tollett in the hit series Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Actor Alfie Allen turned up in a kilt and shades Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

And Game Of Thrones fans also flocked to see their on-screen heroes wed in real life.

Students and film fans Yunyao Li, 23 Credit: left) and Qiong dan Xu, 24, from Glasgow, at the main entrance to Wardhill Castle (Jane Barlow/PA
Members of the public wait opposite Rayne Church Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

But if Harington looked a bit overwhelmed before the ceremony, his bride beamed as she was accompanied by her father.

Rose Leslie with her father Sebastian arrive at church Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Rose Leslie is helped out of her wedding car by her father Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
Rose Leslie waves to spectators hoping to catch a glimpse of their TV idols Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The pair emerged from church married and were showered with flower petal confetti.

The married couple leave church Credit: Jane Barlow/PA
The loved-up pair looked happy as they got into the wedding car Credit: Jane Barlow/PA