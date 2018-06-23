It was inches from me: Zimbabwe president escapes unhurt after rally explosion

Zimbabwe’s president has been left unscathed by an explosion at a campaign rally that state media said was an attempt to assassinate him.

He later visited his two injured vice presidents and declared the “cowardly act” will not disrupt elections.

Footage showed a smiling President Emmerson Mnangagwa walking off the stage and into a crowded tent where the blast occurred seconds later, sending up smoke as people screamed and ran for cover.

Officials said Mr Mnangagwa was whisked from the stadium rally to a nearby government building in Bulawayo, a traditional opposition stronghold.

The explosion went off a “few inches away from me, but it is not my time”, the president told state broadcaster ZBC.

Mr Mnangagwa, who has joked about multiple attempts on his life, said he was used to them by now.