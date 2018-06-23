Man arrested after woman's body found in London garden

A middle-aged woman has been found dead in a London garden.

The victim, thought to be in her 50s, suffered apparent stab wounds and was confirmed dead at the scene, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Since the beginning of 2018 the Metropolitan Police has launched more than 70 murder investigations.

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene and is in custody at a south London police station.

He is believed to have known the victim, but the incident is not thought to be domestic, police said.

The woman's body was found in the garden of a house on Tunnel Avenue, Greenwich, southeast London, following emergency calls at around 11.30am on Saturday.

A post-mortem will take place at Greenwich mortuary on Sunday.

Police are appealing for information over the death and anyone with information should call them on 101 or 020 8721 4054.

In a separate incident the London Air Ambulance was called to a stabbing in Harrow, northwest London, police said.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening in that case.