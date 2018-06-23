Pantera metal drummer Vinnie Paul dies aged 54

No cause of death was mentioned.

Mr Paul’s representative confirmed the death to Billboard.

Pantera’s official social media pages posted a statement on Saturday announcing his death.

Vinnie Paul, co-founder and drummer of metal band Pantera, has died at 54.

Mr Paul’s real name was Vincent Paul Abbott. He and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot dead on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.