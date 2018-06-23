Thousands march in London to demand referendum on Brexit deal

Thousands of people are marching through the streets of London to demand a referendum on the terms of Brexit.

Organisers of the People’s Vote march have estimated in excess of 100,000 people will be attending the rally in central London.

Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable, Green co-leader Caroline Lucas, Labour former NEC member and actor Tony Robinson and pro-EU campaigner Gina Miller were among those who joined the crowd in the capital on the second anniversary of the EU vote.

The start of the march was delayed from noon to 1pm, with demonstrators held on Pall Mall ahead of a march to Parliament Square for a rally outside the Palace of Westminster.