Trump administration seeks to expand immigrant family detention

The Trump administration is calling for the expanded use of family detention for immigrant parents and children who are stopped along the US-Mexico border. But the move has been condemned as a cruel and ineffective attempt to deter families from coming to the United States. Immigration authorities on Friday issued a notice that they may seek up to 15,000 beds to detain families.

The Justice Department has also asked a federal court in California to allow children to be detained longer and in facilities that do not require state licensing while they await immigration court proceedings. “The current situation is untenable,” August Flentje, special counsel to the assistant attorney general, wrote in court filings seeking to change a longstanding court settlement that governs the detention of immigrant children.

The more constrained the Homeland Security Department is in detaining families together during immigration proceedings, “the more likely it is that families will attempt illegal border crossing”. The proposed expansion comes days after a public outcry moved the administration to cease the practice of separating children from their migrant parents on the border.

