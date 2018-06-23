UK Weather Forecast: High pollen and UV levels over the next few days.

Apart from a little further rain in the far north, most likely Shetland, it is going to stay fine overnight. Under clear skies it will turn cool by dawn.

Another fine day on Sunday and feeling very warm in the summer sunshine. Again it will be cloudier, breezier and fresher in the far north, where a little rain is still possible.

Staying sunny and becoming hotter from Sunday until midweek. Whilst the far north will still be cloudy to start the week, the sunshine should reach here by Wednesday. Nights will also become increasingly warm.