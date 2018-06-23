UK Weather Forecast: Plenty of warm and sunny weather to come for most.

Saturday will be a sunny and warm day for most with light winds, although the sunshine may be hazy at times due to some high cloud. The far north of Scotland will be cloudier and breezier with a little rain.

Apart from a little further rain in the far north, most likely Shetland, it is going to stay fine overnight. Under clear skies it will turn cool by dawn.

Another fine day on Sunday and feeling very warm in the summer sunshine. Again it will be cloudier, breezier and fresher in the far north, where a little rain is still possible.