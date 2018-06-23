What the papers say – June 23

Internet addiction help on the NHS, evictions for the families of violent criminals and, of course, Brexit, are among a range of stories on Saturday’s front pages. Writing in The Sun, Boris Johnson has urged the Prime Minister against a “bog roll Brexit” that is “soft, yielding and seemingly infinitely long”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile the Brexit Secretary, David Davis, has told the Daily Express that Britain is heading for a “fantastic” future of prosperity and opportunity outside the EU, but warned the UK can still walk away without a deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i leads with jobs warnings by Airbus and BMW over Brexit.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian reports on the launch of an NHS-funded internet addiction centre at a hospital.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Home Office Minister Victoria Atkins has told the Daily Telegraph that families of violent criminals and gang leaders should lose their council homes as a deterrent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In other news, The Times reports on a “paedophile scandal” involving Greater Manchester Police.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Claims that honours committee members have become recipients of awards themselves has promoted calls for the system to be overhauled, the Daily Mail reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Regulators have warned that rogue advisers are targeting holders of “gold-plated” direct benefit pension schemes and encouraging them to cash in, the Financial Times says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

BBC presenter Fiona Phillips has said she believes her father died after he was given powerful drugs at a medical centre in the same county as the scandal-hit Gosport War Memorial Hospital, the Daily Mirror reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Independent says the Government is facing mounting pressure to toughen up revenge porn laws.