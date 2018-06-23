Women prepare to get behind the wheel as Saudi Arabia driving ban ends

Women in Saudi Arabia will be allowed to drive on Sunday, ending a ban that stained its reputation, kept women subjugated and hindered economic growth. The move places Saudi women at the centre of a major transformation being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. There is also a tug-of-war between those agitating for more openings for them and a religious majority that remains wary of changes that could be influenced by the West. It was only a few years ago that religious police enforced an austere interpretation of Islam that banned music of any kind in public, much less the sound of a woman’s voice.

A woman tests a driving simulator at a road safety event for female drivers Credit: AP/Nariman El-Mofty

They could detain groups of unmarried men and women for simply standing or sitting together. They ensured restaurants and shops closed for daily prayers and waved sticks at women who had their hair or face uncovered. Unlike previous Saudi monarchs who took cautious steps on reform, King Salman has granted his 32-year-old son and heir, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a free hand to usher in dramatic moves. Allowing musical concerts, opening cinemas, easing restrictions on gender segregation and reigning in the powers of the religious police have all been signature reforms of the young prince. He’s seen as the force behind the king’s decision to lift the ban on women driving.

Women leave the Al-Jazirah Ford showroom in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Credit: AP/Nariman El-Mofty

On Friday outside a shopping centre in capital Riyadh, young single men and women walked through an open-air exhibit where Saudi women and traffic police explained the details of handling a car. A song with a woman’s voice blared through the loudspeakers, singing: “I love you Saudia. My love, Saudia.” Just four years ago, this government-sponsored event was unthinkable. “I can say that Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince, came at the right time. He is young and motivated,” said Lulwa al-Fireiji. The 60-year-old quickly clarified that while there was “nothing wrong” with previous Saudi rulers, now is the time for change. “I will get a license, but I won’t drive right away because the elders are always scared. But the young people are motivated and we need at this time someone like Mohammed bin Salman – motivated, God bless him, and daring. He will move the country (forward) faster,” she said.

A child stands next to a car at a showroom in Riyadh Credit: APNariman El-Mofty