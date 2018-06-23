Zimbabwe president not hurt after explosion hits rally

An explosion has rocked a stadium where Zimbabwe’s president was addressing a campaign rally, with state media describing it as an assassination attempt. President Emmerson Mnangagwa was not hurt and was evacuated from the scene, reports say. Witnesses said several people appeared to be injured, including a vice president.

Mr Mnangagwa was whisked to a state house in Bulawayo, where he had been speaking ahead of next month’s historic election, the first since Robert Mugabe stepped down. The blast occurred as Mr Mnangagwa had just finished addressing the crowd and was leaving the podium. Footage posted online showed the president waving to the crowd, turning to step off the podium and walking into the open-sided VIP tent, where seconds later the explosion occurred. People ducked and screamed while smoke billowed.

State television cut its broadcast. The broadcaster, ZBC, later reported that Vice President Kembo Mohadi suffered a leg injury and was taken to a local hospital. The explosion came hours after a similar attack in Ethiopia, where a blast killed at least one person and injured scores just after the new prime minister addressed a huge rally in the capital. Presidential spokesman George Charamba told The Zimbabwe Herald that investigations were underway. He said there have been “multiple attempts” on Mr Mnangagwa’s life over the years.

