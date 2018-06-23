Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa uninjured in 'assassination attempt' explosion

A blast at a political rally where Zimbabwe's President was speaking was an "assassination attempt" the country's media has said.

Emmerson Mnangagwa was not hurt in the explosion and was evacuated from the stadium, however, witnesses reported several other people were injured, including a vice president.

Speaking after the blast, the 75-year-old said it happened a "few inches away from me, but it is not my time".

He told Zimbabwean media that there had been "so many" attempts on his life in the past and that he is used to them, adding: "I can assure you these are my normal enemies."

Mr Mnangagwa had been speaking in Bulawayo ahead of July's historic election, the first since longtime leader Robert Mugabe stepped down.

The blast occurred as Mnangagwa had just finished addressing the crowd and was leaving the podium.

Footage posted online showed the president waving to the crowd, turning to step off the podium and walking into the open-sided VIP tent, where seconds later the explosion occurred.

People can be seen ducking, screaming and rushing for the exits, as smoke billows at the scene.