Blossoms singer hails Oasis star for Isle of Wight Festival inspiration

The lead singer of Blossoms has said Oasis was his motivation to get into songwriting as he took to the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival ahead of his inspiration Liam Gallagher. Stockport-based band Blossoms played before the 50,000-strong crown on the Saturday night of the event, which is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first incarnation. Front man Tom Ogden of Blossoms, who have been touring with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, told Absolute Radio: “The reason why I started writing songs is probably because of Oasis and mine and Joe’s first concert was Oasis, Heaton Park in 2009.” Liam Gallagher played a number of Oasis songs during his hour-long sundowner set starting with Rock ’n’ Roll Star, saying to the crowd: “Because there aren’t too many of us left”.

He ended his show with Live Forever and Wonderwall, which got the crowds singing along. Depeche Mode took the Saturday-night headline slot, with other highlights during the weekend including The Killers,Travis and Van Morrison. James Bay told Absolute Radio that playing the festival was the pay-off from playing many smaller, sometimes empty gigs. He said: “Every day that I continue to get to do this is as important as the last one and as important as the next one. “Because you’re trying to make the next one happen. I’ve played to empty rooms in my own hometown where I thought I might be someone, once upon a time.”

