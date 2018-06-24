Boy, 15, stabbed to death after birthday party in Romford, east London

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in a large fight after a birthday party attended by up to 100 youths in east London.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to a community centre in Romford on Saturday night after fighting broke out as youngsters left the event.

The boy was found with knife wounds and died at the scene. After visiting the area, local MP Andrew Rosindell said it was "devastating" that a young life had "so tragically been cut short on our streets tonight".

Scotland Yard said three male teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken for questioning at separate police stations in east London.

The Met also deployed a large number of officers in the scene as a murder probe got under way.

Police were first called to the community centre on Clockhouse Lane at 9.05pm.

There had been reports of fighting between groups and the centre being damaged.

Detective Sergeant Gurj Singh said: "Response officers who attended the initial calls were confronted with up to 100 youths leaving a birthday party gathering at a community centre.

"There appeared to be fighting and tragically a teenager has been found with fatal injuries."