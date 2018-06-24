East Coast Main Line trains back under public control on Sunday

Services on the East Coast Main Line will be brought back under public control on Sunday following the failure of the Virgin Trains East Coast (VTEC) franchise. Trains on the vital route between London and Scotland will be run by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Operator of Last Resort, and branded as London North Eastern Railway (LNER). The first LNER service will be the 7.54am departure from Newcastle to London King’s Cross. VTEC, a joint venture between Stagecoach (90%) and Virgin (10%), began operating in March 2015.

The firms agreed to pay the Government £3.3 billion to run trains until 2023, but the contract was ended prematurely after they failed to achieve revenue targets. LNER will operate until a public-private partnership takes responsibility for both trains and track operations in 2020. All VTEC staff have been transferred to LNER as part of the transition. Managing director David Horne said: “Our immediate priority is ensuring a smooth transition for customers, staff and the communities we serve. “Our message to everyone who depends on this service is that it is business as usual. “Existing tickets are still valid on our services, and new tickets can be bought in the same way. The same scheduled trains are also in operation.” The East Coast route connects London King’s Cross to stations in the North and Scotland including York, Leeds, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness.

