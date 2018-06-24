England thrash Panama 6-1 as World Cup campaign takes off

England's World Cup campaign burst into life on Sunday after they thrashed Panama 6-1.

It was England's biggest ever win in a major tournament and saw Gareth Southgate's men qualify for the last 16.

Harry Kane became the third Englishman to score three goals in a World Cup game, completing the hat trick with a lucky deflection to give his team a 6-1 lead over Panama in the 62nd minute.

Kane scored two penalties in the first half and has now overtaken Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku of Belgium as the leading scorer in Russia with five goals.