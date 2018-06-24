Erdogan takes big lead in Turkey presidential vote, results show

Unofficial results from Turkey’s presidential election show incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdogan with a commanding lead.

With more than half of ballot boxes counted, Mr Erdogan had 56.5% of the vote, which would be enough for him to win outright and avoid a run-off election.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said challenger Muharrem Ince was in second place, with nearly 29% of the vote. Jailed candidate Selahattin Demirtas hovered at around 6%.

In the parliamentary election, a “People Alliance” consisting of Mr Erdogan’s ruling party and a nationalist party led at around 59% with about 36% of ballot boxes counted.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party is nearing the 10% electoral threshold to enter parliament, with 9% of the vote.