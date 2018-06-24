EU nations try to resolve differences over migration

The leaders of Germany, France and several other European Union nations are meeting in Brussels for an informal talks on differences over migration policy. Facing a domestic political crisis in Germany over the topic, Chancellor Angela Merkel will be seeking to get EU leaders to forge a joint approach to manage the influx of migrants and refugees, a divisive issue which is now back at the heart of the EU too. There are deep divisions over who should take responsibility for arriving migrants, how long they should be required to accommodate them, and what should be done to help those EU countries hardest hit like Italy and Greece.

Italy’s populist 5-Star Movement demanded that European countries step up and actually take action to deal with hundreds of thousands of migrants on the continent. The 5-Stars, who are in a ruling coalition with the anti-migrant League party, penned a blog titled “The migrant hypocrisy sinks Europe”. “It’s time for Europe to find itself again in the principles that everyone preaches, but few sincerely practice,” the party said, adding “the future of Europe as a political community” is at stake. Looking for common ground among a few key nations, the informal mini-summit now involves about 16 member states, as others demanded to take part. And to further complicate matters, four eastern EU countries — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia — refused to attend and reject taking in migrants in general.

The Aquarius, carrying African migrants, after its arrival at the eastern port of Valencia Credit: Alberto Saiz/AP