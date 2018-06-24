Foster: Attendance at gaelic football final is step toward reconciliation

Democratic Unionist leader Arlene Foster has described her attendance at a gaelic football final as taking a step toward reconciliation in Northern Ireland. Mrs Foster was warmly applauded by GAA fans as she joined them in Clones, Co Monaghan, in the Irish Republic to watch her native Fermanagh play neighbouring county Donegal in the Ulster Final. The former Stormont first minister became the first DUP leader to attend the showpiece event.

Mrs Foster said she was aware of the significance of her appearance at a game synonymous with the nationalist tradition. DUP ministers have attended GAA games before but none as high profile as the Ulster Final and none in the Irish Republic. Mrs Foster stood as the Irish national anthem Amhran na bhFiann was played before the throw in and then took her seat only a few away from Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill. “I do realise that there might be some people who may be uncomfortable with me being here,” Mrs Foster said.

“But let me say this – I am a leader of a political party that wants to have a shared society in Northern Ireland and to do that you have to take steps forward and to do that we have to build a respect and tolerance and that’s what I want to do,” she said. In an apparent reference to Sinn Fein, she added: “I hope that others take the chance to step forward as well and to understand and appreciate and tolerate another culture perhaps that isn’t theirs.” Mrs Foster’s hopes of a victory for her home county were dashed, however, with Fermanagh suffering a heavy defeat. Her appearance came ahead of another significant step next week when she will attend an LGBT event at Stormont. The DUP has been much criticised by gay rights activists for its resistance to same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland. Mrs Foster arrived amid a tight security presence to be greeted by Irish culture minister Heather Humphreys.

