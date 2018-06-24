Glasgow School of Art fire suppression system ‘weeks away’

A fire suppression system at Glasgow School of Art was weeks away from being installed before it was gutted by a second blaze, an expert has said.

Flames tore through the famous Mackintosh building last Friday night and spread to nearby properties including the O2 ABC.

It came amid a major restoration project inside the building following a devastating fire in 2014.

Keith MacGillivray, chief executive of the British Automatic Fire Sprinkler Association, said a fire suppression system had arrived at the Glasgow city centre site the day before the fire but would have taken “a few weeks” to test and install.

He said: “The pumps had arrived the day before but they were in component parts, the reason being the area where the pumps would be fitted, along with water tanks, was quite constricted.

“What they were going to do was put all the parts into the space and then reassemble the pumps there. It would have to be connected to water tanks and tested so it was a few weeks away from being completed.”