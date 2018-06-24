Advertisement

In Pictures: Passionate England fans rewarded with 6-1 scoreline

England fans in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of their match against Panama (Aaron Chown/PA) Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Fans of the Three Lions both home and abroad were given plenty to cheer after the national team powered to a 6-1 win over Panama in the World Cup group stages.

The Football Association said 2,080 tickets were sold through the official England Supporters Travel Club with an additional 1,680 sold by Fifa to fans with UK addresses, making 3,760 in total at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Around the UK, viewing parties saw thousands more cheering England through to the last 16 of the competition.

Fans of England and Panama have met in Nizhny Novgorod ahead of their World Cup group match Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
The fans in the stands provided a colourful backdrop of banners Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA
The FA said fewer fans than usual had made it to Russian matches Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
One of the biggest fans in Russia was Alysia Singh, 8, from Huddersfield, who got to carry the ball onto the pitch Credit: Tim Goode/PA
An England fan in Nizhny Novgorod had her face painted ahead of kick-off Credit: Aaron Chown/PA
England fans show their support outside the stadium Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA
The Panama fans also proved to be dab hands with the face paint Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA
In Leeds, fans were able to watch the match on a big screen at Millennium Square Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
Home and away, the fans were singing just as loudly along to the national anthem Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
Hundreds turned out in the Yorkshire sunshine to share in the action Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
With the early run of goals the fans in Leeds had plenty to cheer about Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
Fans celebrate wildly in Millennium Square, Leeds Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
England supporters and festival goers celebrate the second goal at the Isle of Wight festival Credit: David Jensen/PA
England supporters enjoy the match at the Lord Raglan Pub in London Credit: Nigel French/PA
England fans are hoping for a repeat of 1966 Credit: Adam Davy/PA