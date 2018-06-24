In Pictures: Passionate England fans rewarded with 6-1 scoreline

Fans of the Three Lions both home and abroad were given plenty to cheer after the national team powered to a 6-1 win over Panama in the World Cup group stages.

The Football Association said 2,080 tickets were sold through the official England Supporters Travel Club with an additional 1,680 sold by Fifa to fans with UK addresses, making 3,760 in total at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium.

Around the UK, viewing parties saw thousands more cheering England through to the last 16 of the competition.