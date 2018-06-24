Isle of Wight Festival revellers enjoy England victory amid heatwave

Revellers at the Isle of Wight Festival have been basking in the heatwave and celebrating the England World Cup football victory. Thousands of fans cheered and danced, with some letting off flares, following the match against Panama which was shown on large screens across the site in a break from the music which features headliners Kasabian, Liam Gallagher, Depeche Mode and The Killers.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

One festival-goer, Dave Howlett, said: “It was a fantastic atmosphere, everyone was really excited, it was great being able to watch the match on the big screen with so many fans. People have been singing ‘football’s coming home’ for hours.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The four-day festival at Newport is celebrating the 50th anniversary since its first incarnation. The lead singer of Blossoms said Oasis was his motivation to get into song-writing ahead of taking to the main stage before inspiration Liam Gallagher. Tom Ogden, frontman of Stockport-based Blossoms, which has been touring with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, told Absolute Radio: “The reason why I started writing songs is probably because of Oasis and mine and Joe’s first concert was Oasis, Heaton Park in 2009.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Liam Gallagher played a number of Oasis songs during his hour-long sundowner set on Saturday starting with Rock ’n’ Roll Star saying to the crowd: “Because there aren’t too many of us left”. He ended his show with Live Forever and Wonderwall which got the crowds singing along.

Liam Gallagher sung a number of Oasis songs at the festival Credit: David Jensen/PA