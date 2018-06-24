Merkel: Emergency EU immigration meeting produced a lot of good will

An emergency meeting on immigration involving leaders of 16 European countries has produced “a lot of good will”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. The meeting aimed to resolve differences over how to manage the refugees and economic migrants who are willing to risk their lives to reach Europe. The leaders of several more countries joined Italy and France in endorsing the idea of setting up centres in Africa to screen potential asylum-seekers for eligibility before they set out for another continent.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The talks were “frank and open” but “we don’t have any concrete consequences or conclusions,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said. Four EU countries in eastern Europe refused to take part in the meeting because of demands that they take in more asylum seekers to ease the burden elsewhere. A full EU summit begins on Thursday. New Italian premier Giuseppe Conte presented a plan that argues existing EU asylum rules are obsolete and “paradoxical”. The current rules effectively mean migrants only can apply for asylum in the country where they first arrive, usually Italy or Greece. Mr Conte said his 10-point proposal would be a “paradigm shift” in how Europe approaches migration and that he was “decidedly satisfied” with the outcome of Sunday’s meeting. “We have given the right direction for the debate under way. We’ll see each other Thursday,” he said. Ms Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron held out little hope they would be able to gather all 28 nations behind a single immigration plan at the upcoming summit.

The Aquarius, carrying African migrants, after its arrival at the eastern port of Valencia Credit: Alberto Saiz/AP

Mrs Merkel, who is battling a domestic political crisis with her coalition partners over migration, said she was seeking “bilateral and trilateral” deals to cope with short-term migration pressures. EU nations, she said, have to see “how can we help each other without always having to wait for all 28, but by thinking what’s important to whom”. The idea of pre-screening Europe-bound asylum-seekers in North Africa gained support from several leaders amid the escalating tensions that threaten to undermine EU cohesion. Paradoxically, the EU’s immigration policies are receiving renewed attention as the number of newcomers reaching Europe has dropped significantly. The UN’s refugee agency forecasts that around 80,000 people will arrive to Europe by sea in 2018 if current trends continue — but the EU’s political turmoil over the topic has soared.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP