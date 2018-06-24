Ministers round on businesses over ‘inappropriate’ Brexit warnings

Their comments came after Airbus, Siemens and BMW all raised concerns about the direction of travel in negotiations and urged the Government to provide greater clarity.

Liam Fox warned that taking “no deal” off the table during Brussels negotiations would weaken the UK’s bargaining position.

Jeremy Hunt accused them of making “completely inappropriate” threats, warning that undermining Theresa May could lead to a disastrous “fudge”.

Senior Cabinet ministers have rounded on Airbus and other firms after they questioned the Government’s handling of Brexit negotiations.

Health and Social Care Secretary Mr Hunt said the country needed to ignore “siren voices”, telling the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “I thought it was completely inappropriate for businesses to be making these kinds of threats for one very simple reason.

“We are at an absolutely critical moment in the Brexit discussions and what that means is that we need to get behind Theresa May to deliver the best possible Brexit – a clean Brexit.

“What businesses want… is clarity and certainty and the more that we undermine Theresa May the more likely we are to end up with a fudge, which would be an absolute disaster for everyone.”

Airbus, which employed 14,000 people in Britain, threatened to quit the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit and demanded that any transition period if a deal is struck be longer than that currently proposed, which ends in 2020.

Ian Robertson, BMW’s special representative in the UK, told the BBC uncertainty was causing problems for the industry.

The German carmaker employs around 8,000 people in the UK, with its plant in Oxford producing the popular Mini range.

And Siemens UK chief executive Juergen Maier on Saturday branded some of the political rhetoric “unhelpful” and all three firms urged the Government to give greater clarity over its plans as quickly as possible to allow them to make business decisions.

However, Theresa May has also been urged by hardline Brexiteers to speed up preparations for a “no-deal” Brexit to put pressure on Brussels during withdrawal negotiations.

Former chancellor Lord Lawson, ex-environment secretary Owen Paterson, Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin and Sir Rocco Forte were among signatories of a letter to the Prime Minister urging her to issue orders to departments to accelerate planning for Britain to operate under World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules if a deal cannot be done.

They argue that in order to have “real leverage in the Brexit endgame” the UK must reserve the right to walk away without a trade deal “and take with it the GBP39 billion it has offered to pay as part of a divorce settlement”.