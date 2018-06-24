New Zealand leader names daughter Neve

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford have named their baby daughter Neve and say they want her to grow up in a world in which she can make choices about her family and career based on what she wants.

Ms Ardern made her first public appearance on Sunday since giving birth to her daughter on Thursday.

She answered a few questions from reporters while holding her baby at Auckland City Hospital before she planned on returning home. She will take six weeks of leave before returning to work.

Ms Ardern is just the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office. Many hope the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership.

She said the couple struggled for months trying to choose a name and decided to wait until the baby was born to figure out which one fitted best.

The baby’s full name is Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford.