New Zealand PM thanks Duke and Duchess of Essex in new baby blunder

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mistakenly referred to Harry and Meghan as the Duke and Duchess of Essex as she introduced her baby daughter to the world. Making her first public appearance on Sunday since giving birth on Thursday, the 37-year old revealed she and her partner Clarke Gayford have named their baby Neve.

But Ms Adern, who is only the second elected world leader to give birth while holding office, mixed up her English counties, as she thanked the royal well-wishers. Harry and Meghan became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they got married last month.

Harry and Meghan became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Credit: Jane Barlow/PA