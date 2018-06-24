'On pain of death, please don't tell me' - Prince William avoids score of England v Panama until he can watch it himself

Prince William still does not know the score of England’s match against Panama.

The Prince, who is the President of the Football Association (FA), was on an RAF plane for most of the game.

He’d left RAF Brize Norton early on Sunday morning heading for Jordan at the start of a five day tour of the Middle East.

The pilot asked if he wanted to be kept update on England’s performance.

“On pain of death, please don’t tell me,” he joked with the crew.

He had promised to watch the game with his host, Crown Prince Hussein, who is the heir to the Jordanian throne.

And so, despite the technology available to him at every turn in Amman, he’s tried to avoid finding out the score.