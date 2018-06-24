Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in Co Dublin.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, was fatally injured when he was struck by a dark coloured saloon outside Swords shortly after 1.30am on Sunday.

The collision happened on the R125 between Swords and Ashbourne.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene, making off in the direction of Ashbourne, Gardai said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to come forward.