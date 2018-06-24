Salisbury poison homes ‘to be bought by taxpayer in £1m deal’

Police Community Support Officers outside the Skripal's home in March. Credit: PA

Homes, cars and possessions belonging to Sergei Skripal and the police officer poisoned in the Salisbury nerve agent attack will be bought by taxpayers in a £1 million deal, it has been reported. The former Russian spy’s house, which is still the scene of an ongoing investigation, will be bought by the Government for about £350,000, according to the Sunday Times.

Military personnel wearing protective gear investigated the scenes involved Credit: PA

Wiltshire Police will pay Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, who fell ill after being exposed to military nerve agent Novichok while investigating the March 4 attack, around £430,000, the paper added. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it would be inappropriate to comment on the personal matters of anyone involved in the attack. “Mr Skripal’s home is still the scene of an ongoing police investigation and has not yet been released for clean-up work,” a spokesman added. Wiltshire Police told the paper it was a “personal matter”.

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey fell ill after tending to the Skripals Credit: Wiltshire Police/PA