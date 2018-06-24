Saudi women now in the driving seat as long-standing ban ends

Saudi women are in the driver’s seat for the first time in their country after the world’s last remaining ban on women driving was lifted. It is a historic moment for women who have had to rely on their husbands, fathers, brothers and drivers to run basic errands, get to work, visit friends or even drop children off at school. The ban had relegated women to the backseat, restricting when and how they move around. But after midnight on Sunday, Saudi women finally joined women around the world in being able to get behind the wheel of a car and simply drive.

“I’m speechless. I’m so excited it’s actually happening,” said Hessah al-Ajaji, who drove her family’s Lexus down the capital Riyadh’s busy Tahlia Street after midnight. Ms Al-Ajaji had a US driver’s licence before obtaining a Saudi one and appeared comfortable at the wheel as she pulled up and parked. As for the male drivers on the road, “they were really supportive and cheering and smiling,” she said. In a few hours, she says she will drive herself to work for the first time in Saudi Arabia. For nearly three decades, outspoken Saudi women and the men who supported them had called for women to have the right to drive. They faced arrest for defying the ban as women in other Muslim countries drove freely. In 1990, during the first driving campaign by activists, women who got behind the wheels of their cars in the capital, Riyadh, lost their jobs, faced severe stigmatisation and were barred from travel abroad for a year.

