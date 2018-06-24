Tributes paid to retired British grandparents ‘murdered’ in Jamaica

A retired British couple found dead at their home in Jamaica were “hugely popular and loved by many”, family have said. Police are treating the deaths of grandparents Charlie and Gayle Anderson, aged 74 and 71, as suspected murders. The couple, married for more than half a century, had recently retired to Mount Pleasant on the Caribbean island after living in Manchester.

A statement from their sons released by the Foreign Office said: “Our parents Charlie and Gayle enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 55 years and leave behind their four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. “They were hardworking people, building a business with integrity and making sure we were always provided for. “Charlie and Gayle were pillars of the community in Manchester and Jamaica, and were hugely popular and loved by many.” Former neighbour Kishore Singh, who lives on High Bank in Manchester, said “they were two of the most beautiful people in the world, Charlie was like a father to me”. The 51-year-old said Mr Anderson had been building a house in Jamaica and had been going back and forth over the past few years.

The couple on their wedding day Credit: FCO