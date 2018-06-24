'We'll look at all the evidence', says Jeremy Hunt, after reports opiate syringes may have killed thousands

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has pledged to "look at all the evidence" after it was reported that thousands of elderly patients may have died prematurely because of cheap, faulty syringe pumps in a scandal described as "one of the biggest cover-ups" in NHS history. According to the Sunday Times, a whistleblower has alleged that decision makers on the panel of the inquiry into hundreds of deaths at Gosport War Memorial Hospital "ignored" evidence of fatalities caused by the devices because they feared a national scandal. The newspaper reports that the pumps, or drivers, used in the NHS for decades, led to the rapid infusion of dangerous doses of drugs into the bloodstream and made the behaviour of Dr Jane Barton - in charge of prescribing medicine at Gosport - even more dangerous than first thought.

Dr Jane Barton was in charge of prescribing medicine at Gosport. Credit: PA

Mr Hunt said "urgent advice" was issued about syringe drivers in 2010 and that NHS hospitals stopped using them by 2015. A Sunday Times investigation found deaths linked to the devices continued until at least 2013. Responding to the Sunday Times report, Mr Hunt said: "The Gosport Panel led by Bishop James Jones has been absolutely categorical that they don't believe that syringe drivers were the main issue at Gosport. "They think some other issues, some really terrible issues, were the cause of the problems. But there is a bigger question about how the NHS reacted when we knew these syringe drivers were dangerous. "Urgent advice was sent out as far back as 2010 and the information I have is that they were taken out of use by 2015. But we'll obviously look at all the evidence there is and make sure we're doing everything we can to keep patients safe."

According to the Sunday Times, the Gosport inquiry was aware that detectives had questioned Barton and other staff about the syringe drivers in 2003, when one doctor admitted they were "totally confusing" and "really dangerous". The newspaper reports that the admission is in 43,000 documents put online last week when the inquiry gave its verdict on hundreds of deaths at Gosport. But the report - which is 192,000 words long - deals with the syringes in two sentences, the newspaper says. A Department of Health whistleblower told the Sunday Times the issue of the pumps was "buried" after senior members of the inquiry realised its implications for the NHS. The source added that a national helpline and a no-fault compensation fund would need to be set up if the full scandal emerged.

The Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire. Credit: PA