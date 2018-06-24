William arrives in Jordan at start of Middle East trip

The Duke of Cambridge was greeted by the Crown Prince of Jordan as he arrived in the country for the start of a historic trip to the Middle East. William was warmly welcomed by Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, heir to the Kingdom’s throne, when his jet landed in the Jordanian capital Amman.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Also waiting at the bottom of the plane’s steps was Britain’s ambassador to Jordan Edward Oakden who will host the duke when he attends a Queen’s birthday party at the ambassador’s residence later. William’s five-day tour of the region is his most high profile foreign trip and will also see him visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories – the first time a member of the monarchy has visited on behalf of the Government.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.