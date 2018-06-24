William toasts Queen and joins Crown Prince of Jordan to watch England vs Panama

The Duke of Cambridge began his historic trip to the Middle East by bonding with the Crown Prince of Jordan as they watched England’s World Cup match against Panama. Crown Prince Hussein recorded the game for the pair to view later as William arrived in Jordan just as the second half between manager Gareth Southgate’s team and Panama began. The duke, who is president of the FA and a keen Aston Villa fan, spent the remainder of the day avoiding the scoreline and swore the travelling media not to tell him.

It was reminiscent of the famous episode from the 70s sitcom Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads? where the characters Bob and Terry try to stay clear of any reference to an England vs Bulgaria game before they can watch the evening highlights. After he revealed he would be watching the England vs Panama match at the end of the day the duke told the media travelling with him: “On pain of death, please don’t tell me the score.” William’s five-day visit to the Middle East is hugely symbolic, and will also see him visit Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories – the first time a member of the monarchy has visited on behalf of the Government.

The Duke of Cambridge attends the Queen’s birthday party at the UK ambassador’s residence in Amman, Jordan Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The Israelis and Palestinians have been locked in a decades-long conflict that in essence is a dispute over land. The Palestinians believe they have been subject to Israeli military occupation with many forced into exile and those who remained enduring an uneasy co-existence with the Jewish state. While with hostile nations around it in the region, Israelis will say they have had to fight for survival. William was keen to travel to the region and his presence in Ramallah will be interpreted as an acknowledgement of the plight of Palestinians, while in Jerusalem he will be showing solidarity with the Israelis. The duke is likely to avoid commenting publicly about the political situation wherever he travels as his thoughts could be seized upon by the other side. In a speech to notable figures from Jordanian life he highlighted the work their country has played in the region supporting its neighbours when in need, especially the hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians who make up a large proportion of the kingdom’s population.

