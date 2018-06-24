Youth arrested over murder of man in Dublin park

Detectives investigating the murder of a man in a Dublin park have arrested a juvenile.

The body of Adam Muldoon, 23, was found by a dog walker in Butler Park, Tallaght, south-west Dublin, at around 6.30am on Saturday.

He was known to have slept rough in the park on occasion.

The male youth was detained on Sunday morning, gardai said.

He was being held at Tallaght Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He can be detained for up to 24 hours.

Mr Muldoon’s body was taken to a mortuary at Whitehall on Saturday where a post-mortem examination took place and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to come forward.