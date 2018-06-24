Zimbabwe rules out delaying election after blast at rally

Zimbabwe’s presidential spokesman has ruled out an election delay or a state of emergency after an explosion at the president’s campaign rally on Saturday. George Charamba told the state-run Sunday Mail newspaper that the historic July 30 vote will go ahead as planned despite the blast that occurred shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a stadium crowd in Bulawayo, an opposition stronghold. At least 41 people, including both of Zimbabwe’s vice presidents, were injured in the explosion that Mr Mnangagwa said occurred just “inches” from him.

Dramatic footage showed him walking off the stage and into a crowded tent where the blast occurred seconds later, sending up smoke as people screamed and ran for cover. Mr Mnangagwa was unscathed and later pointed out he had had numerous attempts on his life in the past, saying he was used to them by now. No arrests have been reported. The president “will not be driven by vengefulness or a spirit of retribution,” Mr Charamba told The Sunday Mail. “Until the investigators pronounce themselves and present the evidence for arrest and prosecution, no one should ascribe motive or blame.”

