Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World’s Ugliest Dog title

A nine-year-old English bulldog has been named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title on Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive 1,500 dollars for Zsa Zsa’s win.