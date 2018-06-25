Banksy artwork on migration appears in centre of Paris

Provocative street artist Banksy is believed to have taken his message on migration to Paris. Seven works attributed to the graffiti artist have been discovered in recent days, including one near a former centre for migrants at the French capital’s northern edge, according to the art website Artistikrezo. Nicolas Laugero Lasserre, the site’s editor, said he heard a few weeks ago through contacts in the French street art world that Bansky was planning a trip.

Mr Laugero Lasserre said the first work was found at the Porte de la Chappelle area on Wednesday – that of a child spray-painting wallpaper over a swastika. He said the wallpaper stencil was used in a 2009 exposition at the Bristol Museum, describing it as “a real signature”.

The artwork has appeared at a former migration centre Credit: AP