Coca-Cola and Morrisons among big brands reporting problems due to CO2 shortage

A major supermarket, Scotland's biggest pork producer and Britain's best known soft drink manufacturer are the latest to tell us about problems caused by a shortage of CO2. The gas is used to carbonate and serve drinks. It is also part of the slaughter process in meat production, used to stun livestock. Carbon dioxide is commonly used to package and cool groceries. There is a shortage because some of the factories that produce it are out of action for maintenance and repairs – just as demand is peaking in the warm weather.

Drinks

Coca-Cola tell us they had "paused" some of their production lines due to lack of CO2. They say there has been "no disruption to supply to date". Also, some of the largest alcohol brands continue to suffer some availability problems, including Amstel, Kronenbourg and John Smiths.

Coca-Cola have said that their production lines have been affected by the shortage. Credit: PA

Food