Birmingham and Hyndburn named as worst areas for food hygiene

Birmingham and Hyndburn have been named as the UK’s worst areas for food hygiene for the second year running. They failed to come up to scratch across a range of areas including the number of high and medium-risk food businesses which keep to hygiene standards, the amount of premises which opened but were not visited or given a risk rating, as well as the number of interventions that had to be carried out, according to a study by Which?. Birmingham City Council had a poor record for carrying out inspections within 28 days of a food business opening, with 16% of the city’s more than 8,000 food businesses yet to be rated, according to the consumer group’s report. They also found that 43% of Birmingham’s high and medium-risk food businesses did not meet food compliance standards.

Mark Croxford, of Birmingham City Council, said: “The quality of food businesses in Birmingham is not a measure or reflection of the council’s performance. “I am surprised and disappointed to see Which? have made the same mistake as they have done in previous years, in failing to engage with local authorities to produce a meaningful report. “It is apparent – using the same LAEMS data available to Which? – that Birmingham City Council’s environmental health team have inspected the second highest number of premises, undertaken more prosecutions, closed more food premises and suspended more approved manufacturers than any other English local authority in 2016/17. “These interventions show we actively inspect food businesses and take any necessary action, where there are problems, to deal with them robustly and keep people safe.” He described the high number of new food businesses opening in Birmingham as “a significant challenge”, stating that more than 1,000 new food businesses were registered in Birmingham in 2016/17. Mr Croxford said “putting that into context, our officers have 8,341 premises to inspect across Birmingham, second only to Cornwall with 8,652”. Hyndburn Borough Council, the Lancashire region which counts Accrington as the biggest town, was the second worst area in the UK for food hygiene in 2016/17. Which? said that 98% of its businesses had been rated for risk, but just two in five of its medium and high-risk food businesses met hygiene standards, compared with 98% in Harrogate, which is about an hour away in North Yorkshire.

