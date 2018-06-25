Blackford: SNP has open ear to potential second EU referendum

The SNP has an “open ear” to a potential second referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union, the party’s Westminster leader has said. Ian Blackford said the SNP’s priority was making sure Scotland could stay in the single market and customs union, but added the party was “watching developments” over the prospect of another EU vote. A hard Brexit, he argued, would signal a “clear road map towards a second independence referendum that for me would be the priority”.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, on the phone, after he was kicked out of House of Commons sittings for the rest of the day after repeatedly challenging Speaker John Bercow Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Speaking to the Press Association, Mr Blackford said: “Our priority is to make sure that we can stay in the single market and the customs union, we haven’t been arguing for a second EU referendum, we’re of course watching developments as far as that is concerned. “We’re not in all circumstances diametrically opposed to that, we have an open ear to developments on that front, but for us it’s the priority of staying in the single market and the customs union that’s most important.” He added: “I think it is clear that if we’re out the single market and the customs union there is a massive threat to our economy, to jobs, to prosperity and I would say on that basis that there is a clear road map towards a second independence referendum that for me would be the priority.” The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber argued that if the UK Government did not listen to the SNP’s “power grab” concerns over its Brexit legislation, then an independence vote could follow and the Scottish Government had a mandate. He said: “What I’m seeking to do is to defend the rights of the Scottish people and the powers that they have in their parliament, that is the immediate priority for us. “Of course I would make the point that if we cannot get the UK Government to listen on this then ultimately we will be having a discussion with the people of Scotland as to how we best protect our parliament, I would argue that independence is the best way of doing that.”

