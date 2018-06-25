Cancer trial drugs offer hope of reversing genetic form of autism

Scientists have discovered a possible treatment to reverse a genetic form of autism – by using cancer drugs.

A team of researchers have discovered that an experimental drug can potentially treat, and even permanently reverse, the symptoms associated with a genetic form of autism spectrum disorder.

They discovered that the lack of a protein called ERK1 in people with a missing region on chromosome 16 leads to an abnormal activation of another protein – ERK2.

The study is published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

By using cancer trial drugs to inhibit the function of ERK2 to reach the brain, the researchers restored normal brain function in mice and reversed most of the behavioural deficits associated with autism spectrum disorder.

ERK1 and ERK2 proteins are currently major targets for cancer therapy trials so it is possible, in principle, to develop suitable drugs to treat this form of autism spectrum disorder based on knowledge of tumour biology.