Consumer pressure urged over wild plant harvesting for products

Consumers are being urged to question where wild plants in products from chocolate to cosmetics have come from as part of efforts to make them more sustainable. Herbal remedies, food, drink, cosmetics and even furniture can come from wild harvested plants, but industry and consumers are paying “far too little attention” about whether they are being traded responsibly, campaigners said. A report highlighting the issue by wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic says that of the 30,000 plant species with documented medicinal or aromatic uses, around 3,000 are found in international trade.

An estimated 60% to 90% of plants traded globally are harvested from the wild, often with little consideration given to ensure sustainable supplies, Traffic warned. The global trade in medicinal plants alone has grown threefold since 1999 to be worth £2.3 billion in 2015, although that is likely to be an underestimate. But only 7% of the world’s plants which have medicinal or aromatic properties have been assessed to see if they are at risk of extinction, and a fifth of those that have are under threat, the report said. Harvesting too much of a plant and damaging processes such as using heavy machinery to collect wild liquorice root are significant reasons for wild plant species being in decline, the report warned. But sustainable harvesting and trade could help manage habitats well for other wildlife and provide incomes to local people.

