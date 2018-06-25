Councils rake in millions from garden waste collections, research shows

Councils rake in almost £74 million a year from charging to collect garden waste, new figures reveal. Increasing numbers of local authorities are making money from the service, which used to be included in council tax, according to BBC consumer series Rip Off Britain: Live. Data obtained by the programme using freedom of information laws shows more than half (53%) of UK councils now levy a charge for collecting green waste, with revenues of £73.9 million pounds in 2016/17. The figure is up from £42.3 million in 2014/15 and £56.9 million 2015/16, according to the research.

Once upon a time, most councils collected garden waste for free. Credit: PA

Some 172 councils of the 322 that responded to requests for information charge to collect garden waste, with an average cost to residents of £42.40 a year. The highest charges are £96 a year in Harlow, Essex, and £86 in Arun, West Sussex, while the lowest charges are £18 a year in Monmouthshire and £22 in Richmondshire, North Yorkshire. Presenter Gloria Hunniford said: “While clearly some of our viewers are unhappy their garden waste is no longer taken away for free, the results of our survey show it’s unlikely that’s going to change any time soon. “And with further councils set to introduce such charges, even more of us will need to get used to paying to have our grass clippings taken away”. The show, on at 9.15am on Monday, features residents of a street in Trafford in Manchester, which falls under two different councils – one which charges to collect garden waste, and the other which does not.

