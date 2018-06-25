Drugs a line of inquiry after man killed and two seriously injured in ‘burglary’

A murder investigation has been launched after one man died and two others were seriously injured following reports of an aggravated burglary, police said. Avon and Somerset Police were called to a block of flats on Prewett Street in Bristol city centre at 1.06am on Monday to reports of an on-going aggravated burglary. When officers arrived just seven minutes after a member of the public first reported the incident they found three people, all from London, had been assaulted.

A stretcher is loaded into the back of a private ambulance Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

One man died at the scene as a result of his wounds while two other men have been taken to hospital with injuries described as “life-changing”. Police detained two men from London, aged 25 and 37, at the scene on suspicion of murder and they remain in police custody.

Inspector Martin Rowland at the scene on Prewett Street Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

One line of inquiry the police are considering is whether the incident was linked to drugs. A cordon is in place and is likely to remain “for some time” to allow specialist crime scene investigators to examine the area, police said.

One side of the A38 Redcliffe Hill, a main arterial route around the city centre, has been closed off causing significant traffic disruption. A forensic tent and screen have been erected outside the Canynge House residential flats and scenes of crime officers were seen taking photographs and loading evidence bags into their vehicles. Uniformed officers have been carrying out searches of the A38 and a black Mercedes saloon car that had come to a halt in the middle of Prewett Street was also being carefully examined. Inspector Martin Rowland, city centre neighbourhood inspector, said: “Just after 1am we received a call from a member of the public who believed they were witnessing an aggravated burglary taking place at an address in Prewett Street. “Just seven minutes later officers were able to get to the scene and it quickly became apparent that a number of assaults had taken place.

A police crime scene tent on Prewett Street Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

“Two men have received life-changing injuries and are currently in hospital. “One man lost his life as a result of those injuries caused by this incident. “They have had very serious injuries and has the potential to be life-changing but not life-threatening. “The officers were able to detain two people at the scene. “We do believe this is an isolated incident, involving people from outside the area. “It is very early stages of the investigation and the investigation will keep an open mind and follow all lines of inquiry.”

Police check the top of a bus shelter Credit: Ben Birchall/PA