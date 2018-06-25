Erdogan confirmed winner of Turkey election that brings sweeping new powers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won Turkey’s presidential election, the country’s electoral board has confirmed.

The vote has also ushered in an executive presidency system giving Mr Erdogan sweeping new powers.

With 97.7% of the votes counted the electoral board pronounced Mr Erdogan as the winner with an “absolute majority” of valid votes.

Speaking early on Monday, the head of the Supreme Election Council, Sadi Guven, said unofficial results showed five parties had passed the 10% election threshold required to enter parliament.

They are Mr Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, its allied Nationalist Movement Party, the main secular opposition Republican People’s Party, the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party and the centre-right Good Party.

Mr Erdogan had earlier declared victory on Sunday after unofficial election returns showed him winning re-election to an office that will be endowed with sweeping new powers that critics warned could place the country under one-man rule.

Unofficial results published by the state news agency showed the 64-year-old leader winning more than 50% of the vote – enough to avoid a runoff.

Speaking in televised remarks from Istanbul, he said “the nation has entrusted to me the responsibility of the presidency and the executive duty”.

He also declared victory for the People’s Alliance, an electoral cooperation between the Justice and Development Party and the small Nationalist Movement Party, saying they had a “parliamentary majority” in the 600-member assembly.

Sunday’s elections are putting into force a stronger presidential system, allowing the president to form the government, appoint ministers, vice presidents and top bureaucrats, issue decrees, prepare the budget and impose states of emergency.