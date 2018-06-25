First transatlantic drone flight due to land in UK next month

The first transatlantic drone flight to land in the UK will touch down next month.

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) will take off from its base in North Dakota, America, and embark on a 4,000-mile journey to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, scheduled to arrive on July 11.

It has a wingspan of 79ft and can fly non-stop for more than 40 hours.

An operator located at the aerospace company’s flight test and training centre in Grand Forks will pilot the General Atomics Aeronautical Systems’ MQ-9B SkyGuardian.

The drone is due to arrive in advance of the Royal International Air Tattoo running from July 13 to July 15.